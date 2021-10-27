A few days ago, the teaser of Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth was released online and it created a lot of anticipation among the fans. The makers have now dropped the film's trailer and fans are completely blown away by Thalaivar's trademark signature styles and energy level. Also Read - 67th National Film Awards: Rajinikanth conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Thalaivar fans take Twitter by storm
From emotions and action to style and comedy, fans couldn't stop going gaga over Rajinikanth's upcoming actioner. While some people have been calling it next level mass entertainer, some are saying it would be another Diwali festival to celebrate with their family members. Critics have also given thumbs up to Annaatthe trailer. Also Read - From Rajinikanth's Annaatthe to Venkatesh-Varun Tej's F3: These south films are set to give a tough time to Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's biggies at the box office
Directed by Siva, Annaatthe will be a family action thriller, similar to the mega star's previous movies, Padayappa and Arunachalam. Rajnikath's last film was Durbar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, but it was not a big hit. Kollywood, which is what fans call the Tamil tinsel world, is expecting Annaatthe to be a superhit, which is to be expected from the mega star. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next to be a bilingual, Kriti Sanon wraps up Adipurush, Good news for Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and more
Nayanthara, popularly known as the Lady Super Star of South India, is acting in the movie. It is the second time since 'Durbar' that she has been paired opposite Rajnikanth. Other members of the cast are Prakash Raj, Meena, Keerthi Suresh, Soori and Kushbu Sundar. The music for the movie has been scored by D. Imman. It will be released in theatres across the world on November 4.
