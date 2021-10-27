A few days ago, the teaser of Annaatthe starring was released online and it created a lot of anticipation among the fans. The makers have now dropped the film's trailer and fans are completely blown away by Thalaivar's trademark signature styles and energy level. Also Read - 67th National Film Awards: Rajinikanth conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Thalaivar fans take Twitter by storm

From emotions and action to style and comedy, fans couldn't stop going gaga over Rajinikanth's upcoming actioner. While some people have been calling it next level mass entertainer, some are saying it would be another Diwali festival to celebrate with their family members. Critics have also given thumbs up to Annaatthe trailer.

Take a look.

Pakka Deepawali Thiruvizha !!! #Thalaivar energy level maxxx ? #Annaatthe to storm in just one week !!! #AnnaattheTrailer https://t.co/htOrWlED0b — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) October 27, 2021

Looks like a perfect festive family entertainer?. @rajinikanth looks fresh❤️if the sentiments workout it’ll reach its target audience for sure??. Strictly not recommended for “We need Hollywood type movies daw”nibbas ??#AnnaattheTrailer #Master #Beast @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/MHFWUjWmb3 — PrayushKhanna? (@prayushkhanna12) October 27, 2021

Vera level trailer from @sunpictures and @directorsiva and team for #Annaatthe this diwali is going to be thalaivar diwali #AnnaattheDeepavali #AnnaattheTrailer the Strom is comming soon can't wait to see the fabulous family in big screen @rajinikanth @sooriofficial @khushsundar https://t.co/h57fQtk7WC — Kabi (@Direct_kabi3127) October 27, 2021

RajiniKanth even at this age.. comic sense ,timing, reaction lam .. semaiyah iruku!! Do whatever u say ... Rajnikanthhhhhhhhhh.. Biggest entertainer ever.. never before never again!! Hope movie also in the same way✌?#AnnaattheTrailer — Dr Rajkumar (@Dr_Raj13) October 27, 2021

Directed by Siva, Annaatthe will be a family action thriller, similar to the mega star's previous movies, Padayappa and . Rajnikath's last film was Durbar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, but it was not a big hit. Kollywood, which is what fans call the Tamil tinsel world, is expecting Annaatthe to be a superhit, which is to be expected from the mega star.

Nayanthara, popularly known as the Lady Super Star of South India, is acting in the movie. It is the second time since 'Durbar' that she has been paired opposite Rajnikanth. Other members of the cast are , Meena, Keerthi Suresh, Soori and Kushbu Sundar. The music for the movie has been scored by D. Imman. It will be released in theatres across the world on November 4.