Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food movie starring Nayanthara released on December 1, 2023. The movie had a theatrical release and then it made it on Netflix. But in a surprisingly turn of events, the movie was taken down by the OTT platform stating that Annapoorani was removed on licensor's request. A controversy followed after the release of the film as it had a Hindu Brahmin aspiring to be a chef, making meat. It hurt the religious sentiments of many and a case was also filed against the makers of the film. Now, after the removal of the film from Netflix, the leading star Nayanthara has shared a lengthy note extending her apology for hurting anyone. Also Read - Amid Annapoorani controversy, Nayanthara heaps praises on husband Vignesh Shivan; says 'He has never questioned...'

Nayanthara pens an apology note

Taking to her Instagram account, Nayanthara penned a lengthy note. She started off by stating that she is writing the note with a heavy heart to address the recent events revolving around the film Annapoorani. She wrote that the movie wasn't just a cinematic endeavour but a 'pursuit of inspiring resilience and instilling the spirit of never giving up'. She further wrote that the movie was meant to mirror life's journey. Nayanthara then extended her apology stated that in their attempt to share a positive message, they may have inadvertently caused hurt. She mentioned that the makers did not expect the removal of a censored film that was showcased in the theatres before. She said that she never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments and understand the gravity of the issue. Also Read - Boycott Netflix trends as Nayanthara's film Annapoorani gets accused of hurting religious sentiment; FIR registered

Nayanthara asserted that she is a strong believer in God and frequently visits temples. It would be the last thing on her mind to hurt religious sentiments intentionally.

Check out the post made by Nayanthara below:

Annapoornai is helmed by Nilesh Krishnaaa. The story of the film revolves around a woman who wants to become a top chef. For the same, she goes against her family, she eats and cooks meat. It started streaming on Netflix on December 29, however, it was removed after two weeks.