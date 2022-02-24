Natural Star Nani's upcoming movie, Ante Sundaraniki, will be directed by Vivek Athreya of Mental Madhilo and Brochevarevarura fame. The film is being produced under the prestigious Telugu film industry banner, Mythri Movie Makers. Word is that pre-production work on Ante Sundaraniki has already been completed and Nani, along with Nazriya Nazim as the female lead in her Telugu cinema debut, should begin shooting for it soon, with the makers eyeing a release later this year on the 10th of June. Also Read - Dasara: Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer is a mass family entertainer set in a village – view plot and characterisation [EXCLUSIVE]

Now, from what we're hearing, Ante Sundaraniki is expected to be more than just a rom-com as it's being touted as. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the film is supposed to the first of its kind, horror-rom-com not only in the Telugu film industry, but also overall in Indian cinema. Our source reveals that Nani is expected to play the character of an innocent Brahmin youth in the movie, who's constantly facing problems from his family, especially from his mother and grandmother, who keep pestering him to perform regular Homams (a Hindi sacrifice ritual, where you offer some symbolic things to Lord Agni) at home. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun beats Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others to become the most popular male Telugu Film star; check full list

Our source adds that apparently, Nani's character is said to be plagued by myriad Gandams (evil events) due to which his family keeps insisting on the Homams, which in turn act as the crux of the horror-comedic situations, while his track with infuses the rom-com bit. The movie is slated to be an out-an-out family entertainer, with Natural Star expected to have several side-splitting moments in the film. A lot is already being expected from the combo of lead star Nani and Director Vivek Athreya, especially with the latter having previously displayed his expertise at handling laugh-out-loud comedy against the backdrop of other genres. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor can't let go of Mira Rajput's hand as the couple step out for a Valentine's Day dinner — view pics

Besides Nani and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, Ante Sundaraniki also features , Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas and others in pivotal supporting roles. Vivek Sagar will score the music while Niketh Bommi will handle the camerawork and Raviteja Girijala is in charge of the cuts.