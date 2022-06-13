In the last few months, South movies like Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR, and Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 have done extremely well at the box office. Even the Hindi dubbed version of the movies did much better than many Bollywood biggies that were released in the past few months. On social media, there’s a debate that usually happens that South films are much better than Bollywood movies, and that’s why they get such a good response. Many Bollywood and South celebs have spoken about it, and recently, Ante Sundaraniki star Nani opened up about it. Also Read - Harleen Sethi, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more; Bollywood actresses who took a sly dig at their ex-boyfriends

Nani on North vs South films debate

In an interview with PTI, he stated, "This divide is stupid. With whatever is happening now, cinema is winning. We are naming ourselves – Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood – these are like borrowed names from Hollywood. I don't understand why we call ourselves different industries. The languages may be different but we are one nation.” Also Read - Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR beats Avengers Endgame in Best Films of 2022 list; check which other films are amongst the blockbusters

The actor further said that every good film from every state is being celebrated, and now, the focus will be on how to make nice films. He also stated, “There is no discussion on North versus South.” Nani also gave his point of view on pan-India films. He said, “A film which is loved by the audience everywhere is a true pan-India film.” Also Read - Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta sweats it out in gym; fans go gaga over her toned body

Nani's Ante Sundaraniki

Meanwhile, Nani is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Ante Sundaraniki. The film has received mixed to positive reviews, and it is doing a decent business at the box office.

Nani's upcoming movie

The actor will next be seen in Dasara which also stars in the lead role. While it’s a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It will be interesting to see if the movie will get a good response in Hindi like other Telugu releases.