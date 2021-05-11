Anupama Parameswaran gets trolled for NOT addressing Pawan Kalyan as 'Sir'

actress Anupama Parameswaran was in the news a couple of months ago for her possible marriage with India's right-arm fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Her Instagram post about flying to Bumrah's hometown, Gujarat, had also sparked speculations of her marriage. The rumours were dismissed after Bumrah got married to a sports presenter, Sanjana Ganesan. And yet again, Anupama has grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. Also Read - Anupama Parameswaran apologises to Pawan Kalyan fans after praising Vakeel Saab for THIS reason

Anupama recently watched Power Star 's Vakeel Saab which is the official remake of the Hindi film Pink, which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted. And she looked mighty impressed by Pawan's performance.

She took to Twitter to share some words of praise for Pawan Kalyan. "Watched #vakeelsaabonprime last night on @primeVideoIN. Must say, powerful performances backed by a strong message! @PawanKalyan breaks barriers and makes the story stand out with the 3 leading ladies? #nivetha #ananya #anjali @prakashraaj sir,film is incomplete without you," Anupama tweeted.

However, her tweet left Pawan Kalyan fans unhappy as she didn't address the Power Star as 'Sir.' They began trolling her and asking her to add 'Sir' or 'Gaaru' (Telugu word for 'Sir'). They also noticed that Anupama has addressed only as 'Sir' and not Pawan Kalyan. After facing the people's ire, Anupama apologised to the fans and replied saying, "So sorry guys... just now I realised” @PawanKalyan gaaaru “ with all respect and love."

Watched #vakeelsaabonprime last night on @primeVideoIN. Must say, powerful performances backed by a strong message! @PawanKalyan breaks barriers and makes the story stand out with the 3 leading ladies? #nivetha #ananya #anjali@prakashraaj sir,film is incomplete without you? pic.twitter.com/EBdlUQCwmt — Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has recovered from coronavirus, his political party Jana Sena announced on Saturday. Doctors treating Pawan conducted RT PCR test three days ago and the result has come negative. According to doctors, he has fatigue which is common after being infected by coronavirus.

However, Pawan Kalyan has no health issues, Jana Sena statement said quoting doctors who are monitoring the actor's health. He thanked all Jana Sena workers, leaders and followers who wished him speedy recovery and offered prayers for his good health. He appealed to people to take all Covid precautions in view of the ongoing surge across the country and follow the guidelines given by the experts.

Pawan Kalyan had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 16.