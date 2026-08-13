Anupama Parameswaran reveals SHOCKING relationship ordeal, narcissistic abuse: 'I was completely under his control'

Anupama Parameswaran opens up about a toxic relationship, alleging narcissistic abuse, controlling behaviour, panic attacks and severe mental trauma.

Anupama Parameswaran, a popular heroine, has disclosed numerous surprising truths about her past. She claimed to have been in a relationship with a man for two years, during which she experienced 'narcissistic abuse' as well as serious physical and mental challenges. Although she revealed these alarming details in an interview with a renowned YouTube channel, she kept the name of the man a secret.

What did Anupama Parameswaran say?

"That man, who entered my life in the name of love, tried to keep me completely under his control. He used to impose restrictions on the clothes I wore, the things I posted on social media, and even the movies I chose. He also pressured me to quit acting. He forced me to get engaged and married within three months of meeting him. I kept postponing it because it seemed like an attempt to control me rather than love," she explained.

Anupama expressed her grief

Anupama expressed her grief that due to that relationship, she went into severe depression, became anxious, and as a result, she became physically weak and lost weight. "I used to go into the caravan on the shooting sets and cry alone. I used to suffer from panic attacks often. Eventually, I was afraid to even touch my own brother. I could not even attend the promotions of the movie 'Dragon', which was the biggest success of my career, due to this mental anguish," she recalls.

Anupama's revelations have now sparked online debate

Social media users are currently debating Anupama's remarks. There were rumors in the past that she had feelings for Dhruv Vikram, the son of actor Vikram. Netizens and other media outlets are guessing that he may be the person she described in this context.

Anupama stressed, tho, that it took her a long time to recover from this mental trauma and that she disclosed these details in order to serve as a warning to others who could find themselves in such poisonous situations.

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