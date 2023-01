SS Rajamouli’s RRR is flying high with the success and love the film is still receiving. Recently the film got nominated at the 95th academy Awards for its song Naatu Naatu. The lively track got shortlisted among other contenders in the category of Best Original song. Post winning various accolades in the west and especially after the selection of RRR in Oscars, director SS Rajamouli has been showered with appreciation across the world. People from the global film fraternity kept praising his work and the newest one to talk highly about the director is Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Also Read - Abhay Deol hits back at Anurag Kashyap for saying he demanded 5-star treatment during Dev D; calls him 'liar' and 'toxic'

The Dobaara director was all praises from SS Rajamouli and RRR song Naatu Naatu. Citing the adulation the Telugu director has been receiving from the west, Anurag is afraid that Hollywood will steal him from Indian cinema. Adding that he is a perfect director for DC or Marvel films. Talking about the famous song Naatu Naatu the filmmaker thinks only a director like Rajamouli can pull it off.

In a new interview with News18, spoke about how everybody in the west is working out to collaborate with RRR director SS Rajamouli. However, the filmmakers feels it would be a partnership eventually they will steal the director. He fears that one day Hollywood would take away gem like SS Rajamouli from Indian cinema. According to him, conversations about collaborations between India and the West have been going on for a very long time but only Rajamouli can make a massive difference. Kashyap added that he is a perfect director for a DC or a Marvel film.

Talking about Naatu Naatu which was shot in Ukraine for consecutive 12 days, Anurag said there is a director who can pull it off is Rajamouli with 'vision, courage and nerves of steel'. Speaking of himself, if he would have shot then he would have given up on a song sequence that would take number of days.

Naatu Naatu won best original song award at the Golden Globes 2023 and later it bagged best song at Critics Choice Awards, Now the track is nominated for Oscars 2023. MM Keeravani composed the Telugu song and it has been sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.