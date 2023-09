Anushka Shetty is one actress who is always in the news. Her latest movie Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty has got a lot of love from both the masses and classes. Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty play the role of two young people who get together in the most unconventional manner. They are getting immense love for their performances as well. Anushka Shetty is known to be quite low profile when it comes to the promotion of her films. She was absent from the promotions of Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty. Rumours began to spread that she is not promoting it as people tend to ask her about her marriage. And whenever that question comes, they ask about the link-ups with Baahubali star Prabhas. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan impresses fans with close cropped hair look for Vishnuvardhan's film [Check Reactions]

Anushka Shetty keeping low profile due to THIS reason

As per a report in Telugu 360, Anushka Shetty has been trying to lose weight of late. They actress has apparently refused some films as she wants to get back into shape. She has been trying out various exercises and plans for the same. Anushka Shetty wants to look her fittest best in her upcoming movie. It seems she is one of the leading ladies for Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie by Vashishta. The actress is now apparently fully concentrating on shedding the excess flab. The shoot will start in 2024. The makers will do a look test on Anushka Shetty before taking final call. It is a fantasy film bankrolled by UV Creations the makers of Saaho.

Anushka Shetty, Prabhas dating news a headache?

Over the years, news of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas being a couple have done the rounds time and again. They have always denied the reports. The two maintain that they are besties and always there for one another. Rumours of her marrying a non-industry man also did the rounds. The actress anyways is single and happy right now.