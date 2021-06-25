Anushka Shetty to play a mother of twins in her next?

Anushka Shetty has a massive fan following in the South as well as the Bollywood industry. With India's biggest blockbuster Baahubali franchise, Anushka garnered pan-India stardom. She is currently on a break after her last release Nishabdham and fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce a new project. Nishabdham also starred Tamil actor Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen. As per the latest reports, Anushka Shetty has signed a woman-centric movie, in which she will be seen playing the role of a single mother of twins. As per the reports, Anushka Shetty will be playing the role of a lady whose husband dies on the 4th day after the wedding and then she comes to know that she is pregnant. Also Read - Prabhas-Anushka Shetty, Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara: South celeb couples we can't wait to see get married

After facing many difficulties, she delivers twins. However, there is no official announcement about the same and it is also being said that a popular Tamil director will be directing the film. Earlier, it was also reported that the Linga star signed a movie titled, Miss Shetty, which will be directed by Mahesh P of Ra Ra…Krishnayya fame. In this film, the actress will portray the character of a 40-year-old woman, who is attracted by a 25-year-old man, which will be portrayed by Chhichhore fame Naveen Polishetty. The actress will go under intense training to achieve an extreme physical transformation as she will be seen in a completely new look. Anushka Shetty will reportedly lose 20 kilos for her character. Miss Shetty will be bankrolled by UV Creations, who previously collaborated with Anushka Shetty for Mirchi and Bhaagamathie.

Recently, Anushka Shetty and her Baahubali co-star Prabhas had joined the list of 'Forever Desirable' as they topped the most desirable man and woman categories of Hyderabad Times. Fans have loved their chemistry in Baahubali and are eagerly waiting to see them together again.