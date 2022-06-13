Anushka Shetty’s brother Gunaranjan Shetty gets death threat; police investigation underway

In a shocking turn of events, star 's brother Gunaranjan Shetty has received death threats. The members of Jayakarnataka Janapara Vedike run by Gunaranjan Shetty have submitted a petition to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday, seeking protection and legal action. Also Read - Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more South Indian actresses who allegedly went under the knife to enhance their looks

The members have alleged that the death threats are issued by friends-turned-foes Manvit Rai and Rakesh Malli. Gunaranjan Shetty, Manvit Rai and Rakesh Malli worked for reformed don Muttappa Rai, after whose death, they separated.

Gunaranjan had identified with the close circles of late don Muttappa Rai. He has become popular in Mangaluru and Bengaluru. It is alleged that the opponents Manvit Rai, who is also a relative of Muttappa Rai, and Rakesh Malli are planning to execute Gunaranjan Shetty.

The members who submitted petition to the Home Minister demand arrest of the accused persons. On the other hand, Manvit Rai has clarified that he is abroad and unable to understand why these allegations are made against him. He claimed that no threats are being made at anyone, adding that there are no criminal cases against him either.

However, police sources stated that Rakesh Malli had been questioned by the police in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

