is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. She became a pan-India star after the super success of 2: The Conclusion. After the Baahubali franchise, she was seen in movies like Bhaagamathie and Nishabdham (OTT release). Her next film will be with Naveen Polishetty, and fans of the actress are eagerly waiting to know the release date of the film. Meanwhile, Anushka has made it to the headlines because of an astrologer's prediction about her wedding.

According to various South news portals, astrologer Venu Swamy has predicted that Anushka won't be having a successful married life. He has predicted the same for Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna. Well, in 2021, the astrologer had predicted that Anushka will get married by 2023.

There have been multiple reports about Anushka Shetty's relationship. It was also said that she is dating her Baahubali co-star , later there were reports of her getting married to a Telugu filmmaker. But, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actress had stated, "I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 AM friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time."

When SS Rajamouli, , and Prabhas had come on Koffee With Karan, the Salaar star had quipped that started the rumours that he is dating Anushka. When Karan had asked Prabhas about the dating rumours, the actor replied, “You started them.”

Well, Anushka is not much active on social media, but recently on Mother’s Day, she shared a picture with her mom and wished her. The actress posted, “You mean so much to me Happy Mother's Day Mum and all the mom’s out there.”