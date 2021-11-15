Anushka48: Did Anushka Shetty demand changes in the script and the character? Director Mahesh Babu P reveals the truth

actress announced her new project on her birthday with filmmaker Mahesh Babu P of Ra Ra Krishnayya fame. The gorgeous lady shared the post announcing #Anushka48 and wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all.

My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial Smile Always, Always Forever." Produced by UV Creations, the film is expected to go on floors soon.

While fans are super-excited for this project, director revealed that Anushka was not in her mind while writing the script but after completing it, he approached the Vedam star and she said yes in no time. While the filmmaker made a few changes after Anushka Shetty came on board, the actress told her not to make any changes and asked him to retain to the original character. "Anushka wanted me to retain the original script. She felt it was a strong point, and that I should not change it because she was stepping into the role," asserted the director. He also said that the actress gave inputs and added, "Now that's experience; Anushka garu has vast knowledge and command over scripts. In the process, I have also evolved as a writer."

The filmmaker said that the film is a new-age story and will explore today's life. As per the reports, the actress will go under a minor transformation for this venture. So, are you excited for #Anushka48? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.