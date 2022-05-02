Tamil actor-director R Parthiban took the Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman by a shocking surprise when he angrily threw the microphone at the audience during the song launch of his upcoming film Iravin Nizhal, on Sunday (May 1). Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: AR Rahman REACTS on Will Smith's Oscars slapgate; 'He is a nice person, sometimes such things happen'

In the viral video from the event, Parthiban is seen sitting beside AR Rahman on the stage with their respective mics in their hands. Parthiban is then seen getting frustrated as asks him to pass the mic. He loses his cool, gets up from his seat, walks towards the audience and angrily throws the mic at them. "You should have asked this before," he said in response to Shankar. His behaviour left AR Rahman including the audience and the reporters in utter shock. Later, Parthiban apologised for his actions and stated that he was under a lot of pressure after sleepless nights. Also Read - Before Oscars 2022, check out AR Rahman, Gulzar, Satyajit Ray and more Indians who have been Academy Award Winners

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, AR Rahman, who is scoring the music for Parthiban's upcoming film, Iravin Nizhal, had earlier said that he is impressed by what Parthiban has pulled off in the film and has called the National Award-winner a very, very interesting artiste to work with. The film, the latest creation from director Radhakrishnan Parthiban, has a run-time of 100 minutes and is the world's first non-linear single-shot feature film. Also Read - When Lata Mangeshkar cried while recording Luka Chupi from Rang De Basanti – watch video

"I was fascinated by the passion he had for cinema and the openness to try new things or new words or new ideas for the score. So, when he said it (the film) was going to be made in one shot, I could imagine the movie to be something. He also showed me the whole rehearsal. When I saw the movie, I was really surprised that he could achieve so many different things. And from the time I saw the rehearsal to what he had shot, it was completely a quantum shift. He is a very, very interesting artiste to work with," Rahman had said.