Ever since Samantha Akkineni removed her surname Akkineni from her Twitter and Instagram accounts, fans started speculating that The Family Man 2 actress' marriage with Telugu actor has hit rock bottom. Some media reports also began doing the rounds on the internet that Samantha and Naga were not staying together of late. It was also being said that the power couple of the south film industry were heading for a divorce. Samantha has now opened up about the rumours of trouble in her and Naga's paradise.

In her recent interview with Film Companion, Samantha was asked about the speculations about her troubled marriage with Naga. She smiled and replied saying that she will only respond to the rumours when she will feel like. She further added that she is entitled to her own opinion like everyone else is and she won't lose her mind in the face of controversy.

Samantha recently won the Best Performance (Female) in Web Series at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. In The Family Man 2, Samantha played antagonist 'Raji' who is a rebel leader.

When she was asked about if such love from the audience excites her to step into Bollywood, Samantha said, "Well, when I did 'The Family Man 2' I did not know how the show will become, but now that people from the north are also loving and appreciating my work, I would say yes, I am little more open to the idea of working in other language projects. Yes, I am open to new ideas, instead of limiting myself to regional cinema."