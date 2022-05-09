Arjun Reddy actor Rahul Ramakrishna took to social media to inform that he is getting married soon. He shared a picture in which he is seen kissing his girlfriend. His caption read, "Getting married, finally, soonly!." The picture is getting all kind of reactions. “Dream for middle class male boys,” wrote a user. Another one commented, “Congratulations shiva.” Have a look at the tweet and some reactions below: Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Check out major twists from your fave TV shows

Even without this photo, we would have believed you....why took so much of pain to justify this desparation.....???? — Subba Rao ???? (@TNSubbaRao1) May 9, 2022

Bindu is a software developer. The couple had previously planned a simple registered wedding. Bindu was a big fan of Rahul's work, he previously revealed. At a gathering, the couple initially met. When Bindu offered him a ride back home because he couldn't locate one, the two connected.

"I thought that was a pretty thoughtful gesture on the part of a stranger. As we opened up on the ride, our relationship began. We have a lot in common, whether it's personality or professional attributes," Rahul recalls.

Apart from Arjun Reddy, Rahul has a couple of big movies included in his biography, while his recent appearance in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster pan-India movie RRR grabbed him more appreciation.

(With IANS inputs)