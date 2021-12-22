As Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa The Rise sets the cash registers ringing, director Sukumar spills the beans on Pushpa The Rule

While Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is receiving praise from fans and critics, director Sukumar has said that he is yet to start work on the sequel Pushpa: The Rule and that work will begin on it in February next year.