The 'Boycott Bollywood' trend has taken over social media by storm. After 's Laal Singh Chaddha, 's Raksha Bandhan and 's Dobaaraa, 's big Bollywood debut Liger was severely affected by the trend. As 's statement, 'If you don't like me, don't watch me' has amplified the trend, netizens have now requested RRR director SS Rajamouli not to promote and support the Hindi film fraternity. Also Read - Brahmastra: The massive budget of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film, star cast fees and more details will leave you stumped

Recently, Rajamouli, who is presenting Brahmastra in the south regions, posted a video talking about 's journey and urging people to watch the film. Soon, netizens flooded his comments section asking the ace filmmaker to stop supporting Bollywood people saying that South industry is a beacon of hope for them. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy flaunts her sindoor in a deep neck black outfit; netizens call her ‘hotness overload’

"Big fan of your's from North, Sir. Please accept my Pranam! We can't describe the wounds #Bollywood has given to Hindus. Their Sin is beyond redemption. Hence it's #BoycottbollywoodForever. South Industry is a beacon of hope. Waiting for #Adipursh. Thank you!" one Twitter user wrote. Also Read - Brahmastra new promo: Even Shah Rukh Khan fails to stop netizens from boycotting the film [View Tweets]

Another user commented, "Not going to watch .. beef eaters movie will not receive any penny from us." Followed by another user who warned Rajamouli if he keeps supporting Bollywood, they will come after him, "Sir we barely watched #RRR, if you keep endorsing bollywood, next boycott will be yours. We thought you are the most humble and modest of all, don't fall into #karanjohar trap."

"Are you sure about that @ssrajamouli ? This is true history of #Brahmastra for past 9 years! You cannot revive dead #Bollywood. Also, your own movies end up as @purijagan's #Liger! Don't promote something bad just for money! #BoycottBrahmastra," another Twitter user commented.

"Dear sir m your big fan but sir boycott this movie the reason is karan johar and Bollywood," one wrote, while another said, "Sir we respect you. You are returning favour and also doing your duty. That's fine but we have different reasons to boycott Bollywood. And those reasons are genuine like Justice for SSR, Nepotism, Khan gang demonizing India and Hindus etc etc. So even your request won't work." And another used tweeted, "Jakkanna pls stop supporting these bigots. They'll try to drag everyone as they're drowning."

Meanwhile, after Rajamouli and , who is making his Hindi cinema debut with the film, joined its lead character, , to promote the film in Chennai, it is Jr NTR, whom described as a "man of the masses" in a recent tweet, will join the Brahmastra cast for the Hyderabad blitz.

Even as industry watchers wonder when Bollywood will emerge from a particularly difficult year, all eyes at the moment are on what transpires at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad, on September 2.