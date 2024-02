Thalapathy Vijay has announced that he will be dedicating himself to politics after his 69th movie. On Friday, he revealed the name of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetrri Kazhagam stating he was committed to fundamental political change" with corruption-free administration that was devoid of caste discrimination. In his statement, he said, "We are making an application today to the EC to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want." Also Read - Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and more South Indian actors and their beautiful real life partners

Thalapathy Vijay said he sees politics as "sacred work" being done for people. He said he is preparing for it for a long time. He further said, "Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it." DVV Entertainment is supposed to be the producer of his 69th movie. This would be his first collaboration with the makers of RRR. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun to KGF rockstar Yash: South Indian stars who are romantic husbands

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Katrina Kaif dancing away with kids to Halamithi Habibo is the perfect dose of cuteness and energy you need to kickstart 2024 [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Fans want Atlee to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay in his last film

Many fans feel that the 69th movie of the superstar might be his last. His son, Jason Sanjay is stepping into the films as a filmmaker. He has already signed his first film with Lyca Productions. Fans are hoping that Atlee brings together Shah Rukh Khan and him for this movie. He had said that he is working on a script for the two. Atlee was one of the first to congratulate Thalapathy Vijay after the announced the film.

Expecting you for prestigious #Thalapathy69 brother...

You exactly knows the pulse of fans and delivering a masterpiece in all aspects...

High hopes on @Atlee_dir and Team ✨... — Vasu Cinemas (@vasutheatre) February 2, 2024

That Atlee - SRK - Vijay na Dream Project ? #Thalapathy69 ?? — Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) February 2, 2024

Let his final film be that SRK X Vijay combo directed by Atlee, please ?? — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) February 2, 2024

Plz Bring It On ? pic.twitter.com/Lsqifw3Vry — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) February 2, 2024

The picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee from the time of Jawan went viral. Shah Rukh Khan shot in Chennai for some time, a movie which was appreciated by film workers of the Tamil film industry. Since then, people are hopeful of that mega movie with the two superstars from Bollywood and Kollywood.