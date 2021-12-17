's latest outing Pushpa has opened to rave reviews from the critics and audience alike. The pan-India movie is directed by while Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead. While Pushpa continues to receive love and praises from all corners, Allu Arjun had a meltdown when his 7-year-old son Ayaan made a special card for his Icon Star dad sending his best wishes on Pushpa release. Also Read - Pushpa movie review: Out-an-out Allu Arjun show from start to finish; Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil have precious little to do

Sharing the picture of the heartfelt gesture from his son, Allu Arjun was overwhelmed with emotions, which was quite evident from his Instagram post. The card had Allu's character being drawn in sticks with Pushpa release date followed by a message that reads, "All the best Icon Star, Allu Arjun." Responding to his son Ayaan, his doting dad wrote, "Thank you soo much my Chinni babu … I love u my ayaan … you made my morning even more spl with this card."

Recently, Allu Arjun had expressed gratitude to RRR director S.S. Rajamouli for his encouragement for the actor's upcoming film Pushpa. Allu Arjun has experimented with multiple genres in Telugu and has come up with a pan-India subject in the form of Pushpa.

Reacting to Rajamouli's suggestion about working harder for the Hindi promotions of Pushpa, Allu Arjun says he will try to push himself harder. "I thank Rajamouli sir, who attended the pre-release event of 'Pushpa' even though he has been busy promoting 'RRR'. He had suggested that I should promote 'Pushpa' even harder, during his speech during the event. His words filled new energy in me," the Ala Vaikuntapuramlo actor said.

He added, "'Pushpa' is a breakthrough movie in my career. It will take me to new waters, and I want to say that I have so much to explore as an actor and 'Pushpa' is just the beginning. I hope that I get to act in more of such experimental movies."