Fans of , and Mega family of Telugu film industry are celebrating the arrival of the little Mega Princess. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have been blessed with a baby girl. The mood is one of celebrations. We saw how the entire Apollo Hospital was bathed in pink light to welcome the little one. Upasana Kamineni is the grand daughter of Prathap C Reddy, one of the founders of the medical chain. Now, Niharika Konidela the cousin of Ram Charan has revealed that the baby is the cutest. She has seen the child being from the family.

Niharika Konidela said that the family feels complete with the arrival of the child. She said the good news was made public late last year. The actress said it was like the perfect finish to what had been a wonderful year for Ram Charan with the success of RRR all over the globe. Niharika Konidela said the whole family is elated, and she was overwhelmed to hold the baby in her arms for the first time. Niharika is the daughter of Naga (Nagendra) Babu and Padmaja Konidela. The lady also revealed that Ram Charan would make for a perfect dad to the little one.

She said that as the eldest amongst all the cousins, he was always the most protective one. She said they would call him Bapuji. She said he was the parent of their group of cousins. Niharika said this to the Hyderabad Times. She said that Ram Charan is the most loving and caring person. She also praised her Bhabhi Upasana Kamineni as one strong woman. She said the child could not ask for better parents than the two. Upasana and he chose parenthood after a decade of marriage.

The couple were seen togethers at Oscars 2023. He travelled with her when she was pregnant. The lady said she did not have much issues travelling in her pregnancy. Upasana Kamineni froze her eggs as did not opt for early motherhood. The couple have now moved back with their parents, Chiranjeevi and his wife. They want their child to get all the love from grandparents as it grows up.