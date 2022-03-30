SS Rajamouli's recent release RRR has set the cash registers ringing and how. The magnum opus has already collected Rs 600 crore worlwide in just 5 days and it continues to shatter records at the box office. And it looks like the massive success of RRR has gingered up things for Tollywood star . Also Read - RRR in 5 days, Baahubali 2 in 3 days; Here's how many days Hindi version of South biggies took to enter the Rs 100 crore club

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, a popular Hindi production house has come up with an interesting offer to rope in Ram Charan for its upcoming biggie. While there's no official confirmation about these said reports, it is being said that Ram Charan will definitely be seen in a Bollywood movie soon after his current commitments. The actor had made his Bollywood debut with , which was an official remake of 's 1973 film by the same name. He was paired opposite . However, the film failed to make an impact at the box office. Also Read - RRR: Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'greatest Indian director' SS Rajamouli; appreciates his love for 'his nation and his dharma'

Overwhelmed with the kind of response Ram Charan has been receiving ever since the movie released, the star penned a short and sweet note to thank his fans on the occasion of his birthday. "Thank you for the immense love and admiration for Rajamouli Garu's RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift," the actor wrote. Also Read - RRR Hindi DEFEATS The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the fastest film to enter Rs 100 crore club

RRR has emerged as India's biggest blockbuster. On day 1, it broke Baahubali 2 record by doing a gross business of Rs 223 crore worldwide. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. has played an important role, while Olivia Morris appears in an equally important female lead role. The movie is a fictional fragmentation of two unsung heroes from Indian history.