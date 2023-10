Ayalaan is one of the most ambitious projects of Sivakarthikeyan and finally, today, the makers released the first promotional teaser of the upcoming new movie. Ayalaan is a sci-fi movie by R Ravikumar. The film was announced in 2016 and is now finally going to see the light of the day in 2024. Talking about the movie teaser, Ayalaan will remind you of Koi Mill Gaya a little because of the alien touch.

Ayalaan Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan meets technology meets alien

The Ayalaan teaser begins with the bad guy talking about the domination of an energy source. Later, we see the energy source affecting a village leading to energy evolution and climate change. The Ayalaan teaser is loaded with super VFX and will keep you intrigued throughout. We have Sharad Kelkar playing the bad guy in Ayalaan. Isha Koppikar also seems one of the important characters in the movie. She is chasing the alien who is on the run after he lands in Siva's village. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan wins the hearts of his villagers with his simplicity and advancement in technology that he seemingly uses for the betterment of the village.

As said before, the VFX of Ayalaan is just amazing. It will really blow your mind away. The movie also has comedy elements alongside some dramatic ones. It also promises to be high on emotional quotient. The Alien is seen befriending Siva's character and living and dancing with them. His friends also know about the alien.

In case you missed it, watch the Ayalaan teaser video here:



Fans shower love on Ayalaan teaser:

When the Ayalaan teaser was unveiled, Sivakarthikeyan fans celebrated the same as the movie is finally going to be released now. It is one of the most ambitious projects of Sivakarthikeyan and despite multiple delays, the movie was not shelved. From VFX to the visuals, fans are loving the Ayalaan teaser. Check out the reactions to the Ayalaan teaser here:

படம் மிக பெரிய வெற்றி அடைய வாழ்த்துக்கள் ?? 200Cr confirm ?? — தளபதி ரிஷி ツ (@ThalapathiRISHI) October 6, 2023

KIDS WILL GO CRAZY FOR THIS MOVIE ? #AyalaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/1shISes6Ll — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) October 6, 2023

Blockbuster movie ?????????? — Dr Sanjeev Krishan (@isanjeevverma) October 6, 2023

It's going to be the BIGGEST BLOCKBUSTER! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EzqmlbNx3l — Krrish (@ItzKrrish_) October 6, 2023

super bro — Mr.டவுட் (@MrDoubtARJtweet) October 6, 2023

This looks fun! ?? — Gaurav (@SRKgaurav1) October 6, 2023

I like it very much ?? Top Notch ?? — Navas Khan (@navazkhan85) October 6, 2023

Great VFX work . More fun guaranteed. Worth the wait na ❤️❤️?? — YOGI? (@mylifeis7733844) October 6, 2023

Love it — Kousik Karthikeyan (@kousik23) October 6, 2023

All the best Shiva! ?☺️

Looking forward — SPIRITUAL PHILOSOPHER? ⒿⒶⒾⓁⒺⓇₜₕₐₗₐᵢᵥₐᵣ₁₇₀ (@Dsmiling_buddha) October 6, 2023

New Concept ?? — vinayagamoorthy (@vinayagam_Dmk) October 6, 2023

Wow vfx avngers mathiri iruku? — Khabyy (@Khaby12957997) October 6, 2023

Interesting ???love it ? — Anu Parthasarathy (@anustylist) October 6, 2023

All the very best bro ❤️

Trailer looks superb ? — ⚡Sivabalan (@Sivabalan_20) October 6, 2023

A fun ride guranteed.. #Sivakarthikeyan and Alien — Cinema Bugz (@news_bugz) October 6, 2023

Ayalaan movie news and updates

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Ayalaan was in the making for about 6 years. After being announced in 2016, the film went on floors in 2018 and the shoot continued till 2021. Certain portions of Ayalaan had to be reshot. It happened in November last year. AR Rahman has given the music to Ayalaan. Nirav Shah is handling the cinematography with Ruben is handling the editing. As per reports, Ayalaan has about 4500 VFX shots, touted to be the most for an Indian movie.

Unlike Koi Mill Gaya, the alien in this film is made completely out of VFX, the team shares. It is said that the makers spent Rs 40 crores on the VFX alone. Ayalaan is releasing on Pongal/ Sankranthi.