Ayesha Khan's career in the movies is growing by the day. She is doing a song in the Vishwak Sen movie Gangs Of Godavari. Now, she is part of one more Telugu film, and it is with none other than Dulquer Salmaan. The Malayalam heartthrob does films pan-India. Mahanati and Sita Ramam are two of the biggest hits of the star. The name of Dulquer Salmaan's movie is Lucky Baskhar. Ayesha Khan has a strong fan-base in the Telugu industry. There were many who said that she has the acting skills to make it big in movies and shows.

Ayesha Khan thrilled to be in a Dulquer Salmaan movie

Ayesha Khan said she hopes to push herself as an actress with every project. The model said that when someone works with the likes of Dulquer Salmaan, there is a huge motivation to deliver the best. She said he is someone whose acting skills and craft she has admired since a while now. Ayesha Khan also said that she is thankful to her fan base from the Telugu-speaking region for supporting her whole-heartedly. The actress said it is an honour to be a part of Lucky Baskhar.

Dulquer Salmaan in Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster of Lucky Baskhar some days back. We can see him in a completely new look. The movie is being made by Venky Atluri. The new South Indian sensation Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine of the film.