The inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is going to be an historic moment. From top ministers to celebrities and cricketers, a lot of big names have been invited to be a part of the ceremony. The inauguration ceremony is going to take place on January 22. The arrangements are made and preparations are in full swing. While a lot of big names are anticipated to be a part of the ceremony, there's one South star who reportedly will not be attending the big event despite getting the invite. We are talking about RRR star Jr NTR.

Why will Jr NTR not attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration?

As per the latest reports, Jr NTR will not be able to make it to the ceremony as he is running on a busy schedule. As per a report in Gulte.com, Jr NTR will be be busy shooting for his upcoming film Devara. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and many more. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2021 and is helmed by Kortala Siva. Given that the star may miss the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, one can anticipate that there is no delay in the release of the film and the makers are doing their best to stick to the schedule. That's not all. Jr NTR has a packed schedule as he also has to work on War 2 that stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead. Due to his prior commitments, Jr NTR may go missing from the big function.

Stars who are expected to be a part of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

As of now, the intivitation for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration have been sent to stars like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn and many more. From the South film industry, stars like Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Yash, Rishab Shetty and many more are expected to make their presence felt.