Ayodhya has been decked up like a bride for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, which is happening tomorrow. Flowers, wall art, murals and lamps have been lit for the mega occasion. Like every big event in the nation, we will see presence of film stars here as well. The makers of HanuMan, Mythri Movie Makers had said that they would donate Rs 5 from every ticket sale for the Ram Mandir being made in Ayodhya. It seems like Rs 2.6 to 2.7 crore has been raised for the Ram Mandir. The movie a superhero flick was inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Ram Mandir Rath replica ahead of rumoured wedding [Watch Video]

HanuMan makers release official statement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir a historic event

The Ram Mandir of Ayodhya was compared to the Vatican by Kangana Ranaut. The mahurat of the Pran Pratishtha is after noon 12 pm. Mythri Movie Makers revealed that more than 53 lakh people have seen HanuMan so far. The film is the fourth South Indian movie to make more than USD four million in the US. The film made by Prasanth Varma has Teja Sajja in the lead. Fans have loved the VFX of the movie. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Dipika Chikhlia confirms her participation in the grand ceremony, 'January 22 is the new date for Diwali...'

Celebs are going to descend on Ayodhya Ram Mandir for the event. From Bollywood Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar are invited. Kangana Ranaut took part in cleaning of the Hanuman Garhi Temple. A special music video with Ramayan cast Dipika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri and Arun Govil was filmed. From the South, Ram Charan - Upasana Konidela, Yash, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Dhanush have been invited as well.

HanuMan roars at the box office

The movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It has made close to Rs 74 crores from the Telugu audience, and Rs 25 crores from the Hindi belt. It starred Teja Sejja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore and many others.