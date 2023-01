Seems like one more love story is budding in the tinsel town and the fans are pleasantly surprised by seeing them together and it’s Vijay Verma and star . Yes, like they say love finds its way, it is reportedly by many entertainment portals claim Tamannaah and Vijay are the new lovebirds in the tinsel town and this one video is allegedly proof of their relationship. As the entire world was celebrating the New Year in their own way, Tamannaah and Vijay were too spotted together in Goa and they were allegedly caught kissing each other on the New Year’s Eve. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Suhana Khan: Bollywood hotties who got brutally judged for their weird walk

Watch the viral video of Tamannaah and Vijay kissing each other in the New Year's eve

Thats it. This is it. My Tammu ??? poyi poyi vadni ???? pic.twitter.com/edl1qMAhvD — Tamannaah Mogudu (@aakashnarayann) January 1, 2023

Tamannaah and Vijay have definitely left their fans supersized and this relationship is grabbing a lot of headlines since morning and we wonder if they will be the typical couples to hide their love from the world or will come out and openly speak about it. Only time can tell. Meanwhile Tamannaah and Vijay fans too are expressing their surprise over this secret relationship. They look just fab together and if the reports are the be believed Tamannaah and Vijay are seeing each other since months now.

Earlier Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted as they attended 's concert together in Mumbai and grabbed eyeballs. Many speculated that they might be together, but now this video of them celebrating New Year together only prove something is brewing between the couple. On professional front, Tamannaah was last seen in 's Babli Bouncer and Vijay left his audience spellbound with his power packed performance in Darlings starring .