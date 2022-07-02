Prabhas and Anushka Shetty remain one of the most loved onscreen couples of the silver screen and not just in Telugu cinema as post the Baahubali movies, their popularity skyrocketed to the extent that their chemistry was adored by the audience in every nook and cranny of the country. It rose to the extent that their other movies like Billa and Mirchi were also being sought after and watched in dubbed versions, not to mention the speculations over their relationship off screen, with tongues wagging to this day that the two may still tie the knot. So, imagine the excitement if the Baahubali couple, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, were to reunite for an upcoming film. Also Read - From Ranveer Singh, Kubbra Sait to Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Bollywood stars and their bold confessions of having one-night stands

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite for Director Martuhi

According to a recent report in Telugu 360, and will be coming back together on screen, but it's neither for Adipurush nor Salaar or Project K. The leading ladies for all those movie are already finalised, with the shoots, too, all underway. Plus, Anushka Shetty is not even playing a cameo in any of them from what we hear. So, which is this film that'll probably see the much-loved screen jodi reunite. Well, as per the report, Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena are expected to join hands for Director Maruthi, whose film is slated to take off after the aforementioned projects are in their finishing stages – Prabhas is simultaneously juggling multiple projects.

About Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's movie with Director Martuhi

couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's movie with Director Martuhi is expected to be an out-an-out comedy, the kind the former hasn't done in ages. It's supposed to be titled Raja Deluxe and the announcement is touted to take place around Dussehra this year, with the film itself slated to go on floors by year end. Two other heroines are also expected to be roped in for the project.