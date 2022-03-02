Baahubali duo Prabhas and SS Rajamouli to reunite? Radhe Shyam star makes BIG reveal

The second Radhe Shyam trailer was dropped, today, 2nd March amid much fanfare at the swanky PVR Icon mall in Amdheri, Mumbai, with the lead stars present along with producer and Director Radha Krishna Kumar before a huge media contingent. The team of and starrer Radhe Shyam has initiated promotions in all earnestness with less than two weeks left for the release. And as a part of their promotional strategy, the makers have be released a new, shorter, snappy trailer, focusing entirely on the astrology aspect of Prabhas' character rather than his love story with Pooja Hegde's character as elaborated in the first trailer. No surprises for guessing that among the celebrities in attendance, most of the questions were directed at Prabhas post the trailer launch. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam trailer rules internet, Valimai star Ajith Kumar denies entering politics and more

It's well known that Prabhas owes his entire pan-India and international stardom to and in particular to its brilliant Director, S.S. Rajamouli, due to whom he became an overnight sensation. So, it was obvious that some of the queries at Radhe Shyam's second trailer launch were also about Rajamouli. One that stood out was when thr actor was asked if he'd collaborate again with the filmmaker or if they've at least been talks about it. Much to everyone's delight, Prabhas revealed that there were plans some time ago for a other collaboration with Rajamouli and while talks have taken a bit of a backseat due to the impending release of Radhe Shyam, their plans will indeed be disclosed soon to one and all.

Now, for the uninitiated, Prabhas plays an astrologer and palm reader in Radhe Shyma whose predictions seldom go wrong. In keeping with his character, the actor was quizzed whether his palm was ever read or whether a prediction was ever made about his love life, considering a.) The movie is also a love story, and b.) Prabhas' love life has perennially been a hot topic of interest ever since the first Baahubali had released. Much to everyone's surprise, he replied that he's actually been unlucky in love as predictions were made about his romantic future and they've always turned out to be wrong.

Radhe Shyam is jointly produced by T-Series and UV Creations and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the pan-India film also stars Bhagyashree, , Jagapathi Babu, , , Priyadarshi and Jayaram in pivotal supporting roles.