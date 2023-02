Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty recently visited a temple with her parents in Bengaluru on the festive of Mahashivrati. Soon after her photos and videos went viral on social media. As soon as her photos hit social media netizens body shamed her for being overweight. In recent times Anushka Shetty did not appear in any films and has also gained weight. The actress went trending immediately but all for the wrong reasons. Also Read - Nayanthara to Parvathy – A look at times when South Indian Actresses opened up on casting couch

Netizens started trolling Anushka Shetty after her photos from the puja went viral on the internet. She sported a white traditional outfit to attend the Maha Shivratri puja. While some were excited to see her after a long time others judged her and trolled her over her health. Some stated that she has put on weight for movie, and others reported that she is undergoing health issues.

A section of society found her wanting and made nasty comments and fat-shamed the actress. A user commented very sad and suggested please sweety get slim. Amid hatred comments Anushka Shetty fans lauded her saying she is still cute. The actress's fan army defended her against all trolls.

Check out netizens commenting on Anushka Shetty’s new look

I remember during RadheShyam promotions #Prabhas was criticized for his chubby look but week later he lost some weight getting lean look. Now #AnushkaShetty is facing same issue by those who call them her fans. For me their health & happiness matters more than any lean look! pic.twitter.com/fhkDW4B5rb — Dholu? (@DholuTheDreamer) February 19, 2023

On the work front, Anushka has signed a film with director AL Vijay. She has worked with the Tamil director in the past also. Details about the movie remain under wraps but this would be her 49th film. Meanwhile, she recently completed a Telugu film with Naveen Polishetty and reportedly her character is a chef.