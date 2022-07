There are actors and then there are method actors. Quite a few stars go the extra mile to get into the skin of the character. South star Anushka Shetty is one of them. She is one of the biggest names down South. She has been a part of the biggest films ever - Baahubali and Baahubali 2. She has also been a part of the film called Size Zero. She had put on weight for the same and then shed it. It seems she is doing to same for her next film. Also Read - Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda brings his A-game to Bollywood; leaves fans asking for more with his stellar performance

As reported by Pinkvilla, the actress has put on some weight to play the character authentically. She shares the screen space with Naveen Polishetty in this one. The shooting is on and her look has been safely guarded. A source was quoted saying, "Anushka has gained weight again for her role in the film. Interesting, she looks every bit confident and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. The makers have tightened the security on the sets and have made sure no photo of Anushka gets leaked online," as reported by the portal.

Lately, the actress was in the news as she completed 17 years in the industry. She shared a picture of the cake she cut to celebrate the occasion. In the picture, she did not show her look. She simply shared the picture of the cake.

17 years of much love and constant support from Film Industry,Family & well-wishers???? all who take out of your life’s to be part of mine a big thank u from the bottom of my Heart♥️My Fans??words always fall short for ur unconditional love & surprises which means a lot?? pic.twitter.com/gNORvXgKtT

— Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) July 21, 2022

We are looking forward to Anushka Shetty's next release. Bring it on.