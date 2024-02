Baahubali starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and more celebs is one of the most popular period drama franchises by SS Rajamouli. The second part alone collected over Rs 1800 crore and that too in just Telugu and Tamil languages. Apart from Prabhas, Anushka and others, one of the characters that became a household name was that of Kattappa. It was played by noted actor Sathyaraj. However, now it has come to light that a popular Bollywood actor would have played the role if not for a major reason.

Baahubali writer SS Rajamouli's father reveals they wanted to cast THIS Bollywood actor as Kattappa

Sathyaraj was not the first choice for the role of Kattappa. And the makers of Baahubali had only one Bollywood actor in mind for that particular role. It is none other than Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay is known as the Khalnayak of Bollywood and over the years has portrayed several anti-hero and out-and-out villain roles in his career. During an interview with Rediff in 2020, V Vijayendra Prasad revealed that for the role of Kattappa only, they had Sanjay in their mind. Also Read - HanuMan Box Office: Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja film joins elite list of Telugu films that did Rs 100 crore plus profits on theatrical business

Why couldn't the makers of Baahubali get Sanjay Dutt on board for Prabhas, Anushka Shetty starrer?

Vijayendra Prasad revealed the reason why they couldn't get Sanjay Dutt to play Baahubali. He revealed it was dicey because Sanjay was still serving his jail term. Hence, they went ahead with their next option which was Sathyaraj. Baahubali came out in 2015. Sanjay was released from jail in 2016. He served his jail term from May 2013 to February 2016. The Bollywood actor was sentenced to six years in prison by the TADA court for illegal possession of arms during the serial bombings in 1993. Also Read - Kanguva: After Abrar in Animal, Bobby Deol set to play another ruthless villain, fans find Baahubali connection

It goes without saying that Sanjay would also have been as amazing as Kattappa as senior actor Sathyaraj. Sanjay has played grey roles and soft roles in his career. Since his release, he has acted in a number of South movies as the lead antagonist. He was seen in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, Thalapathy Vijay movie Leo. He has Double iSmart, KD - The Devil as per Wiki and IMDb. He has several Bollywood films in his kitty.