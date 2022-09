Rana Daggubati's video is going viral on the internet as he snatches a phone of a fan who tries to click a selfie with him. The Baahubali star's this shocking behaviour has a valid reason as she was at Tirupati temple and he didn't want to click selfies at a holy place. In this video, you can see the fan trying to sneak in and take a selfie with Rana. Interestingly you can see Rana also asking the photographers to click him from the side as he doesn't appreciate them entering the temple premises to have his pictures. The actor was along with his wife Miheeka Bajaj on the holy visit to Tirupati temple. Reportedly he even told the fans that this is not a place for selfies. Also Read - SIIMA 2022: Rhea Chakraborty, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and more celebs dazzle at the red carpet [View Pics]

Watch the video of snacking their phone from a fan who tried to click a selfie with him

In a recently released clip, Actor @RanaDaggubati, who recently visited the #Tirupati temple along with wife #MiheekaBajaj & his father #DSureshBabu, snatched a fan’s mobile phone away after he approached the actor for a selfie #ranadaggubati #WATCH pic.twitter.com/8lxIPGiqly — HT City (@htcity) September 19, 2022

Well, sometimes things can get out of hand, as even celebrities need their personal space. Rana Daggubati is one of the most successful stars in the south and the man never refuses to oblige his fans for pictures wherever he is, however this time the actor couldn't fulfil the whims of the fan as he was in the temple. Well, this is t the first time any actor has shockingly reacted to a request on clicking pictures.

Recently we saw losing his calm over a fan who almost grabbed his hand at the import for a picture while he was with his sons Aryan and Abram Khan. But it was who calmed him down and they made their exit to the car. Earlier celebrities like , and many other celebs have lost their cool over the fan's behaviour of taking forceful selfies.