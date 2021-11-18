The successful combination of King Akkineni Nagarjuna and director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is back with the sequel of the blockbuster movie Soggade Chinni Nayana titled Bangarraju which has been making huge noise ever since the makers announced the project officially. Bangarraju’s was most entertaining characters of SCN and Kalyan Krishna prepared a highly amusing script for the sequel that will feature Ramya Krishna reprising her character from the prequel. Also Read - Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Suriya and 6 other South actors who have flourishing side businesses – view pics

Besides adding extra hilarity, Kalyan Krishna also included two other lead characters in Bangarraju. Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are the other pair in the most awaited movie. Naga Chaitanya himself revealed first look of his love interest in the film. Krithi Shetty is introduced as Naga Lakshmi.

"#Bangarraju is coming soon …ladies first :-) introducing @IamKrithiShetty as our Nagalakshmi .. Here's the first look @iamnagarjuna @IamKrithiShetty @kalyankrishna_k @AnnapurnaStdios @ZeeStudios_ ," tweeted Naga Chaitanya.

Krithi Shetty looks super-cool and pretty as a village belle in the first-look poster, where she is seen waving her hand as a sign of victory. Flashes her happiest smile, Krithi holds shades in her hand and we can also observe a garland around her neck. She appears in a green saree and matching blouse in the poster. Going by the first look poster, Krithi Shetty has got a meaty role in the film.

The film’s new shooting schedule commenced recently in Mysore where some important scenes are being canned with the entire cast taking part in it. Bangarraju is billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, laced with a good dose of romance, emotions and other commercial ingredients. Expectations are quite high on the project, since it is the prequel to the blockbuster, , and the father-and-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are coming together for the second time.

Bangarraju stars , Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty, Chalapathi Rao, , Brahmaji, and Jhansi. Anup Rubens provides soundtracks and first single Laddunda became a sensational hit. Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer. Satyanand has penned screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography.