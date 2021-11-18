Bangarraju: Krithi Shetty is the perfect bindaas village belle in her FIRST LOOK from the Akkineni Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya sequel

Bangarraju is billed to be a wholesome family entertainer, laced with a good dose of romance, emotions and other commercial ingredients. Expectations are quite high on the project, since it is the prequel to a blockbuster, Soggade Chinni Nayana, and the father-and-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are coming together for the second time.