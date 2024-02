Barkha Singh, a prominent name in the Indian entertainment industry, has captivated audiences with her memorable characters across various mediums. With a massive fan following, she has not only excelled as an actress but has also made a mark in the world of brands and filmmakers. Her journey as a successful artist has positioned her as a force to be reckoned with. Also Read - 36 Farmhouse movie review: Subhash Ghai comes back to form in the OTT space with this Amol Parashar and Barkha Singh thriller

Interest in South Indian Cinema

Born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Barkha Singh has expressed her deep-rooted love for Telugu cinema. She admires the perfect blend of action and masala entertainers that the Telugu industry offers, which excites her as an artist. Her interest in language-agnostic content reflects her eagerness to explore different genres and regions.

Aspiring for Diverse Roles

When asked about her interest in being a part of South and Pan-Indian films, Barkha enthusiastically expressed her desire to explore the thrilling and entertaining content that the Tamil and Telugu industries have to offer. Having already made a mark in the Hindi industry, she is keen to broaden her horizons and take on challenging roles in diverse projects.

Prioritizing Character and Story

For Barkha, the character she portrays holds significant importance. While she awaits the right script that combines entertainment, thrill, and a compelling storyline, she remains open to exploring new opportunities that push her boundaries as an artist. She believes that a gripping narrative coupled with a strong character is what truly captivates the audience.

Exciting Projects on the Horizon

With a slew of projects in the pipeline, Barkha Singh is gearing up for some exciting ventures. Her recent performance in Maja Ma received widespread acclaim, showcasing her versatility as an actress. She is set to star in a legal drama titled A Legal Affair, an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Korean series Suspicious Partner, where she will share the screen with Angad Bedi.