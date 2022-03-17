The month of April is mayhem for all South fans. Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Yash's KGF 2 are all lined up for release. The movies are all coming in quick succession. Beast that stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde is expected to release on April 13, 2022. The movie is a big budget venture directed by Nelson. Fans have noticed some unusual activity. It seems the team of Beast is releasing content just after Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata put out something or the other. Some of them are even thanking the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata for the same. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't wait to celebrate Alia Bhatt's achievements; RRR to get massive boost at box office and more

But if we look closely, the competition is indeed very severe. Fans have noticed how the makers are not mentioning the release date of the movie on the posters. This hints that they are closely keeping an eye on the box office trends for the two movies. Beast is supposed to release in Tamil and Telugu. It has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. This is her foray into Tamil cinema. Beast also stars Aparna Das, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Sathish Krishnan, VTV Ganesh, Lilliput Faruiqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, and Bjorn Surrao.

Filmmaker Nelson's last movie Doctor was a blockbuster. Beast makers have not revealed the release date and this has not gone unnoticed by fans of Thalapathy Vijay. We can hope for an update soon. Pooja Hegde's movie Radhe Shyam is suffering losses at the box office. The only saving grace has been the chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.