Fans are eagerly waiting for Thalapathy Vijay's next outing, Beast, which is currently in its production stage. People are super-excited to see Thalapathy Vijay. However, there have been a lot of pictures and video leaking from the shoot of the film which kind of breaks the excitement. Now, once again pictures and videos have leaked from the sets. This is the second time that shooting spot photos have been leaked from the film sets. Thalapathy Vijay's shooting is presently happening at a popular mall in Tamil Nadu from where the pictures got leaked. The makers of Beast are extremely furious over the leakage. In the leaked picture, we see Thalapathy Vijay wearing a crisp white shirt with bloodstains on it. Also Read - Thala Power! Ajith Kumar's Valimai TOPPLES Thalapathy Vijay's Beast to become the most awaited Kollywood film

Soon, this picture went viral but fans have not liked it. They have been requesting everyone not to share the leaked photos and videos. The videos have now been taken down on Twitter. The makers of the film were also disappointed and have decided to take strict actions now. The film is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced on a massive scale by Sun Pictures. Beast stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu and Aparna Das are also a part of the film. It marks the fourth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Sun Pictures after Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. Also Read - Pooja Hegde says 'one word is not enough' to describe Thalapathy Vijay; gives him THIS adjective

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander (who also worked with Thalapathy Vijay in Master) and the makers are targeting to release the project during the festive weekend of Pongal in 2022. Dhanush's brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan has come on board as the lead antagonist in the film, reportedly he was not keen on acting in films post his debut Saani Kaayidham as he wanted to focus on his directorial ventures. Apparently, director Nelson Dilipkumar convinced Selvaraghavan with the character design of villain's role and Sun Pictures offered him Rs 2 crore to come on board. Also Read - Check out the new release dates of RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Valimai, Radhe Shyam and 5 more South biggies – view pics