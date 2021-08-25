Beast: Dhanush's brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan charges a HEFTY amount to play the chief antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay starrer?

After the blockbuster success of Master, fans are eagerly waiting for Thalapathy Vijay's next outing, Beast, which is currently in its production stage. While the fans are surprised to know that Dhanush's brother and filmmaker has come on board as the lead antagonist in the film, reportedly he was not keen on acting in films post his debut Saani Kaayidham as he wanted to focus on his directorial ventures. Apparently, director Nelson Dilipkumar convinced Selvaraghavan with the character design of villain's role and Sun Pictures offered Rs 2 crore to come on board. Well, we can expect an epic face-off between Thalapathy in Selva in Beast. Also Read - LEAKED: The story line of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is out! Check what the film is all about

Talking about the film, it marks the fourth collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Sun Pictures after Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar. While Beast stars as the female lead, it also features Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das and Liliput Fariqui in supporting roles. The music of the film is composed by (who also worked with Thalapathy Vijay in Master) and the makers are targeting to release the project during the festive weekend of Pongal in 2022.

Coming to Selvaraghavan's Saani Kaayidham, the film is directed by Arun Matheswaran and also features the national award winning actress in a lead role. Bankrolled by Screen Scene, the film is said to be based on a true story that happened during the 1980s. So, are you excited for both these ventures? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.