Thalapathy Vijay and starrer Beast has hit the big screens today. While fans of Vijay are enjoying the film in theatres, the movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other websites that make films available for download. Beast is not the first South film to be hit by piracy. In the past few months, many South films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Valimai, and others were leaked online on these websites within just a few hours of their release. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and more celebs reach Vastu as festivities begin

Well, Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are upset and angry with the film getting leaked, and they have been urging people on social media to watch the movie in a theatre and not online. Piracy also affects the film’s box office collection. Also Read - Nora Fatehi, Divya Agarwal, Jennifer Winget and more actresses who made dazzling professional comebacks right after their breakups

While Beast has failed to impress the critics and audiences, Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are loving it, especially the actor's performance in it. A fan tweeted, “#Beast One Word Review.The BEaST- Entertainer And First Blockbuster Of this Year #Vijay One man took This Whole Movie to the Next Level... Must Watch 4/5 #BeastFDFS.” Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2-Vedika, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin-Paakhi and more; audience loves to hate these TV characters

Another fan tweeted, “One man show #Thalapathy Thalapathy acting next level All packeg - Dance, Comedy, Action scenes, Bgm and Screen play vera level.”

One more fan wrote, “I repeat...The Screen presence of Thalapathy is still Unmatched in Current Kollywood. A man who can take a whole movie to success is @actorvijay”

I repeat...The Screen presence of Thalapathy is still Unmatched in Current Kollywood. A man who can take a whole movie to success is @actorvijay ?❤️#Beast #BeastReview — Niranjan ? (@A_Thalapathyan) April 13, 2022

BollywoodLife’s reviewer, Russel D'Silva, gave one star to the film and wrote, “Nelson Dilipkumar falls prey to star-worshiping in the worst possible way with Beast, ironically diminishing the superstar aura of Thalapathy Vijay, which has been so effectively used by Directors like Atlee, A.R. Murugadossand and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the recent past via well-scripted fare. Worse still, he reduces a delicate hostage scenario to a ludicrous joke and let's not even get into the blatant body-shaming and objectification. I'm going with 1 out of 5 stars for Vijay's effort and his effort alone.”