Thalapathy Vijay took to his social handle and dropped a NEW Poster of Beast and also announced the release month. The action-thriller Beast will be releasing in April 2022. The actor shared a brand new poster of his upcoming film with the hashtag #BeastFromApril. Thalapathy Vijay sports a rugged look in the poster. The actor's death stare is quite fierce. To describe his look, his hair is unruly and he has some bruises on his face as though he has had a face-off with the villain just before the shoot. Thalapathy Vijay also sports a beard in the poster. Check out the new BEAST poster and the release date here:

Beast is an action thriller film that also stars in the lead. Nelson Dilipkumar has taken the mantle to direct the film. Apart from Vijay and Pooja, Beast also stars , Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao in supporting roles. Earlier, the director of the film, Nelson had revealed that he had written the film with Vijay in his mind. "Beast was written with Vijay sir in mind. We know his stature and what he can do well. I took up an idea that needed all that. And then I tried to do something different within that. It was convincing to sir and it also worked for me. So I didn't purposefully change something for him. Only he can do this film," he had told film critic Baradwaj Rangan.

A couple of days ago, Pooja Hegde wrapped up her portion of Beast. A video was released by the makers announcing the same. Pooja heaped praises on the cast and crew of Beast. "It's been great working for Beast and an absolute pleasure to be on the set. We have laughed so much making the film and I hope you laugh as well. It's going to be a typical Nelson-style and Vijay Sir-style entertainer. It's been great to be on the set because everyone was just lively. It was like a vacation while shooting for the film."

Beast is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. is handling the music department. Interestingly, there are a lot of releases in April 2022. 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Prabhas' Salaar, Venkatesh-Varun Tej's F3, Jr NTR's NTR 30 and 's Hari Hara Veera Mallu are also scheduled for April 2022 release.