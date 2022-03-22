A few months ago, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay and starrer had revealed that their movie will release in April this year. Fans had speculated that the film will hit the big screens on 14th April 2022 as it’s Tamil New Year. Well, their speculation has turned out to be true. Beast will release on the Tamil New Year weekend but on 13th April 2022. The makers took to Twitter to make an announcement about the release date. Check out their tweet below… Also Read - Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to Ajith's Valimai: South movies that failed to impress Hindi audiences and set box office on fire

Well, Beast will be clashing with Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 and starrer Jersey. KGF 2 will be getting a pan-India release in various languages like Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, and Shahid's film is a Bollywood biggie.

Last month, when BollywoodLife had done a poll and asked the readers which film will win the box office race, K.G.F: Chapter 2 had won with 64 percent of votes. Beast was in second position with 26 percent of votes, and Jersey had received 10 percent votes.

The makers of Beast have created a good pre-release buzz because of the songs. Two tracks from the film titled Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana have been released, and both the songs have received a fantastic response. Arabic Kuthu, which was released last month, has got more than 210 million views on YouTube, and Jolly O Gymkhana, which was launched a couple of days ago, has received 20 million views already.

Meanwhile, the makers of K.G.F: Chapter 2 have also started the promotions, and yesterday, a song from the movie titled was released. Yash’s fans are loving the track. Now, we wait to see how the makers of Jersey will promote the movie.