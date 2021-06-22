BEAST second look: Thalapathy Vijay treats his fans with an intriguing poster on his birthday

Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his birthday today. The superstar turns 47 and he has a birthday gift for his fans. The actor has shared his second look from his film titled Beast. Just like the first look, even this look is quite amazing. Thalapathy Vijay looks tough, dashing and charming at the same time. The makers of Beast are leaving no stone unturned to make Thalapathy Vijay's birthday even more special. Thalapathy Vijay posted his second look on Twitter. The makers also revealed the second look of the actor sharp at 12 am on Tuesday and wrote, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook! #HBDThalapathyVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDThalapathy @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja"

Earlier, just a day before Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the makers of Thalapathy 65 not only dropped the title of the movie but also released the first look of the actor. Sharing the title of Thalapathy 65 and Vijay's first look from the film on its official Twitter handle, the production house bankrolling the project, Sun Pictures, wrote: “#Thalapathy65 is #BEAST @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja #BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook .” Check out Thalapathy Vijay's Beast first look poster below:

Beast is Vijay's fourth film with Sun Pictures. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film marks the Tamil debut of . The music of the film is composed by . Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Mast and he wrapped up the first schedule of Beast in Georgia. The actor will begin shooting for the second schedule once lockdown restrictions are eased by the government. Apart from Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko and VTV Ganesh in important roles.

BollywoodLife wishes Thalapathy Vijay a very Happy Birthday!