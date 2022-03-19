After Arabic Kuthu, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay and starrer Beast have now released the second single from the film titled Jolly O Gymkhana. The track is composed by and it is sung by Thalapathy Vijay. It’s a feel-good dance number with some upbeat music that will surely cheer you up. Visually, it’s a colourful track, and Vijay and Pooja’s breezy dance moves will surely grab your attention. Hegde took to Twitter to share the song with everyone. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas undergoes surgery in Spain, Ram Charan-Jr NTR-SS Rajamouli head to Dubai for RRR promotions and more

The actress tweeted, "#JollyOGymkhana - #BeastSecondSingle is out now ▶️ https://youtu.be/jmwU1iAC-IE @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @kukarthik1 @manojdft @AlwaysJani @Nirmalcuts #Beast."

Well, fans of Thalapathy Vijay are loving the track, and they can't stop praising the actor's dance moves and singing skills. A fan tweeted, "What a visual treat! Vijay is so youthful, so energetic, so lively! It's pure bliss to watch him! Love You Man @actorvijay #JollyOGymkhana #ThalapathyVijay." Another fan tweeted, "Thalaivaaaaaaaa That ENERGY Thank you sooo much @AlwaysJani master for that excellent hook step Thalaivan pirichirkaapla @manojdft CINEMATOGRAPHY AT IT'S BEST #JollyOGymkhana #Beast @actorvijay." One more fan wrote, "Chill, laid back and groovy fun. #JollyOGymkhana #BeastSecondSingle Man's looking finer as he ages better than wine."

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is all set to release on 14th April 2022. The film will mark Pooja Hegde’s comeback in Tamil cinema. The actress had made her acting debut with the Tamil movie in 2012, and now, the audience will get to see her in a Tamil film after a decade.

Beast will be facing competition at the box office from Yash’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 and starrer Jersey.