Beast star Thalapathy Vijay recalls the 'bad incident' that made him stay away from media for 10 years

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for the big release of his title Beast. The movie that also stars is going to hit the theatres on April 13, 2022. It is going to face major competition from Rocking Yash starrer KGF 2. The second instalmet of KGF is going to hit the screens on April 14, 2022. Both the films are expected to take the box office by storm. Well, both the stars are also doing their best to create maximum buzz around their films. Thalapathy Vijay is on his toes conducting media interactions. But did you know that there was a time when the Beast star stayed away from media?

In a recent interview, Thalapathy Vijay recalled the 'bad incident' that made him stay away from the media. He mentioned that he made a conscious decision to not interact with the media after he had fallen in a controversy over one of his interviews. He mentioned that something that he had not said had been attributed to him and that led to a controversy. The actor was quoted saying, "It was not that I was busy that I couldn't give interviews to promote my movies. I can certainly spare time for interviews. But it was a conscious decision to stay away from the media. This is because of one bad incident that took place 10 years ago. That's when I had decided to stay away from the media for sometime. This gap became 10 years."

He further also added that his family members were also shocked by the controversy. Thalapathy Vijay revealed, "I had given an interview. They had turned it into a controversy by attributing to me what I had not spoken. Even my family, close friends were shocked after reading the interview and they told me that they couldn't believe that I spoke so. I had clarified to them that I didn't speak so. Since they are close to me, I could explain them. Whereas it is difficult to clarify for everyone. That's when I decided to take a gap from the media."