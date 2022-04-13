Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast has released today. Now, according to an ET Now report, IT companies in Chennai have announced half day leaves for employees who want to see the film. That’s not all. They have also offered movie tickets for the staff members. This is generally seen for films. A note from Aaraa Infomatics read, “Due to the worldwide release of Thalapathy Vijay's movie 'Beast', We have decided to declare an official holiday on 13th April 2022 to avoid piled up leave requests to the HR department. We are taking this opportunity to support anti-piracy by providing free tickets to Aaraa Infomatics Employees.” Have a look at the post below: Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh reveal their baby boy's nickname as edited pictures of mother-son duo go viral

How come the companies declaring holidays for Beast movie follow a similar letter format? ? pic.twitter.com/MmMFBuqs2O —  Sreenivas || ஸ்ரீநிவாஸ் (@i_sreenivas) April 12, 2022

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars . Giving the film 1/5 star, BollywoodLife’s reviewer Russel D’Silva wrote, “Nelson Dilipkumar tried to mix a lot of humour with the rescue operation, but what we end up wth is one tiring joke after another between action scenes so poorly executed that kids fighting in a playground would look more threatening if not believable. The terrorists comes across as brainless buffoons, Joseph Vijay counters their every plan as easy as he were playing hide-and-seek with them, and the overall atmosphere of the hijack and subsequent rescue is so farcical and downright cringeworthy that all I could do is merely laugh along to save myself from the trauma of watching a torrid mess disguised as an action movie.” Also Read - As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt get set for their wedding, here's a look at Kapoor khandaan's handsome dulhas, gorgeous dulhans

He added, “Thalapathy Vijay looks lean, acts mean, and goes above any beyond the call of duty to try and salvage this trainwreck of a film, but, alas... Pooja Hegde looks fantastic and Yogi Babu tries his best to be funny, but they're so deliberately sidelined along with the rest of the cast that nothing they try leaves the faintest of impacts.” Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal gets support from Umar Riaz, Nikki Tamboli, VJ Andy after actress Kashika Kapoor's distasteful behaviour

So are you planning to watch the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.