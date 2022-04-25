BEAST: Thalapathy Vijay organises special meet with team to celebrate success; Nelson Dilipkumar pours his heart out in THIS note

Thalapathy Vijay starre Beast clashed with Yash starrer KGF 2. It was a massive clash at the box office with the latter emerging victorious. Yash's film took the box office by storm. But still Beast managed to make decent money in a few states. Now, to celebrate the same, Thalapathy Vijay organised a feast for the team of Beast. The details of the same were shared by director Nelson Dilipkumar. He shared a picture from their catch up session and also penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the superstar - Thalapathy Vijay. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 11: Yash starrer becomes first Kannada movie to achieve this MONSTROUS LANDMARK in Tamil Nadu; steamrolls Beast
In the note, Dilipkumar wrote, "Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir." In the picture, we can also see the lead actress Pooja Hegde.
It was not very long ago that Thalapathy Vijay's father had slammed the director - Nelson Dilipkumar. He had stated that the movie worked only on the star power of his son and there was no screenplay in Beast. To a Tamil News Channel, he was quoted saying, "I enjoyed Arabic Kuthu like a die-hard fan would. But, Beast relied solely on Vijay's stardom. The film was a serious subject about international terrorist organisations. There should be magic in the screenplay. Where is it?The director has to study how the military functions. He should know how a RAW agent behaves. That was missing. There's no doubt that Beast will become a hit. However, the film worked because of a music director, a fight master, a dance master, an editor and a hero."
