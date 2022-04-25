BEAST: Thalapathy Vijay organises special meet with team to celebrate success; Nelson Dilipkumar pours his heart out in THIS note

Thalapathy Vijay starre Beast clashed with Yash starrer KGF 2. It was a massive clash at the box office with the latter emerging victorious. Yash's film took the box office by storm. But still Beast managed to make decent money in a few states. Now, to celebrate the same, Thalapathy Vijay organised a feast for the team of Beast. The details of the same were shared by director Nelson Dilipkumar. He shared a picture from their catch up session and also penned a heartfelt note dedicated to the superstar - Thalapathy Vijay. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 11: Yash starrer becomes first Kannada movie to achieve this MONSTROUS LANDMARK in Tamil Nadu; steamrolls Beast

In the note, Dilipkumar wrote, "Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir." In the picture, we can also see the lead actress .

It was not very long ago that Thalapathy Vijay's father had slammed the director - Nelson Dilipkumar. He had stated that the movie worked only on the star power of his son and there was no screenplay in Beast. To a Tamil News Channel, he was quoted saying, "I enjoyed Arabic Kuthu like a die-hard fan would. But, Beast relied solely on Vijay's stardom. The film was a serious subject about international terrorist organisations. There should be magic in the screenplay. Where is it?The director has to study how the military functions. He should know how a RAW agent behaves. That was missing. There's no doubt that Beast will become a hit. However, the film worked because of a music director, a fight master, a dance master, an editor and a hero."