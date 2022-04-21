Beast: Thalapathy Vijay's father UNHAPPY with director Nelson; says the film relies solely on son's 'stardom'

Thalapathy Vijay's recent film Beast clashed with Yash starrer KGF 2. Both the films received a good response from the audience. KGF 2 too of course turned out to be a massive hit with its box office numbers shattering many records. Beast has managed to do well in certain parts of India. Now, the film is in the news because of Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekar. He who is also a filmmaker appeared to be disappointed with the director of Beast - Nelson Dilipkumar. In an interview, SA Chandrasekar slammed Nelson and stated that the film has worked solely on the basis of his son's stardom. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn and more star kids who are absolutely party freaks [VIEW PICS]

SA Chandrasekar was reportedly quoted saying to a Tamil News Channel that there was no screenplay in the film Beast and that the director did not do his research well. He said, "I enjoyed Arabic Kuthu like a die-hard fan would. But, Beast relied solely on Vijay's stardom. The film was a serious subject about international terrorist organisations. There should be magic in the screenplay. Where is it?The director has to study how the military functions. He should know how a RAW agent behaves. That was missing."

He was further quoted saying, "There's no doubt that Beast will become a hit. However, the film worked because of a music director, a fight master, a dance master, an editor and a hero."

Thalapthy Vijay and his father SA Chandrasekar are said to have an estranged relationship. In a recent interview with India Today, while promoting BEAST, Vijay had opened up about it and said, "There is one difference between a father and god. We can't see god but we can see our father. Even though I had a rough patch with him, I am still his devoted son."