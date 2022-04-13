Beast: Thalapathy Vijay's full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, more sites

Thalapathy Vijay and starrer Beast has hit the big screens today. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. It is expected to do well at the box office, but reportedly, the movie has been leaked online by on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and more sites. Well, piracy has always been a big issue as the movies get leaked online just within a few hours of their release. Reportedly, Vijay fans are upset with the film getting leaked, and they are urging everyone to watch the film in theatres. However, there are also reports that the film getting leaked is just a rumour. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The couple to get engaged today? Here’s why the date is special – Deets Inside

Well, earlier many South films like Radhe Shyam, RRR, Valimai, and others were leaked online, and now, piracy has hit Beast. While Beast is a Tamil film, it is dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Here’s how the couple will spend their first 15 days after marriage, courtesy Neetu Kapoor [EXCLUSIVE]

Thalapathy Vijay starrer will face a tough competition at the box office as Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to release tomorrow. KGF 2 is expected to take the box office by storm. It’s a Kannada film, but will be released in other languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The advance booking report of the film has been fantastic, and trade experts have predicted that the movie will beat Beast at the box office. However, let’s hope that just like Beast, KGF 2 doesn’t get leaked online. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor glows in new pregnancy photoshoot with Anand Ahuja; reveals, 'Obssessed with you'

Well, Beast has failed to impress the fans of Vijay. A fan tweeted, “As a huge Vijay sir fan, i am highly disappointed with Nelson, he didnt use Vijay sir full potential as an actor.. thanks @anirudhofficial for saving Vijay sir career again.. 1st half : 2/5 Full comedy make it irritating and cringe... #Beast #BeastReview #BeastFDFS.”

Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and the audience is not much happy with his narration.