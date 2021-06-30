Beast: THIS Bollywood megastar to have an exciting cameo in Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer?

In the last we saw the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast releasing the massy first looks of the venture, which instantly became hit on social media. While the film is in its production stage, we have got an exciting news about this film, which will make you super-duper happy. As per the latest reports, the megastar of Bollywood, will have a special cameo in the film. Well, watching SRK and Thalapathy Vijay together on the silver screen will indeed be a huge treat for the fans. Also Read - After being called a 'Thalapathy Vijay hater' THIS popular actor says, 'Today, I'm a huge fan of Vijay'

Very cool https://t.co/bFjbEgmeij — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Talking about Beast, the film also features and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar (known for helming Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila and Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor) and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. It marks the Kollywood debut of the actress. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Thalapathy Vijay's massy look of Beast, Nayanthara's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and more

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan. The espionage thriller also features (playing the lead antagonist) and (RAW agent) in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Bang Bang, , , helmer and will hit the screens in 2022. The music of the espionage thriller is given by Vishal-Shekhar and will also have a special cameo of as RAW agent Tiger. It is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Also Read - #AskSRK: A fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe Thalapathy Vijay in 'one word' and the Pathan star replies in his trademark style

So, what are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Beast? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.