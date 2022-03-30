Thalapathy Vijay and starrer Beast is one of the most-awaited Tamil films. A few days ago, the makers officially announced that the film will hit the big screens on 13th April 2022. Yesterday (29), it was reported that the makers will be announcing the Beast trailer release date, and finally, the wait is over. The trailer of Beast will be out on 2nd April 2022 at 6 pm. The makers took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. Also Read - Priyank Sharma opens up for the first time ever on how his mother reacted to the controversy with Vikas Gupta [EXCLUSIVE]

Sun Pictures shared a motion poster of the film and wrote, “The much-awaited #BeastTrailer is releasing on April 2nd @ 6 PM Namma aattam inimey vera maari irukum.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash pens his own dialogues for KGF 2, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast trailer announcement and more

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay have gone berserk on social media after the trailer release date announcement. A fan tweeted, “King of Kollywood arrives...pave the way for the king #Beast sambavam da.” Another fan wrote, “BookMark My Tweet On April 2 , 6pm The @YouTubeIndia Is Gonna BE Crushed By @actorvijay Fans Including me.” One more fan tweeted, “beast on fire April 2.” Also Read - Before Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam hits OTT, here are 5 popular Telugu romantic films that you can watch on streaming platforms

King of Kollywood arrives...pave the way for the king ????????#Beast sambavam da?? https://t.co/WXCUp9BIKh — தளபதி ???? (@itsme_Riyasha) March 30, 2022

Well, the songs of Beast, Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana have already become chartbusters. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.

Beast will be clashing at the box office with Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 and starrer Jersey. When BollywoodLife had done a poll a few weeks ago and had asked viewers which film will win the box office race, KGF 2 had won the poll with 64% and Beast had received 26% of the votes. It will surely be interesting to see which film will rule the box office.