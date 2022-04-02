Before John Abraham said he won't do any regional films, Mahesh Babu had said he won't do any Hindi films

During the promotions of sci-fi film Attack, was quizzed about his appearance in a south Indian movie, which apparently irked the actor. He asserted his choice not to act in regional movies. But did you know, before John, Telugu superstar had once said that he will not do any Hindi films since he wants to take Telugu films to the world. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 8 Hindi: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie DESTROYS Attack; registers FANTASTIC second Friday

Back in 2017, when Mahesh Babu was quizzed about doing the Hindi version of his 2012 hit Telugu film Businessman, he had told TOI in an interview, "No. I am not doing that film. Actually, I won't do any Hindi films in the near future. As long as I am acting, I will do only Telugu films. I want to take Telugu films to the world. Everyone should talk about our films. The response I get from the fans and people here is amazing, I would never want to leave that." Also Read - Attack box office collection day 1: John Abraham starrer takes very slow start; relying on word-of-mouth for massive jump on day 2

Of late, there have been reports that John will be seen in an important role in ' upcoming multi-lingual action movie Salaar. When quizzed about the same, John said, "I am not acting in any regional films. I don't know where this speculations started. I will never do supporting roles in regional films. I am a Bollywood actor." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jr NTR calls Salman Khan India's biggest action star; KRK questions RRR box office collection and more

With this, it is confirmed that John isn't a part of Prabhas's upcoming magnum opus Salaar, but John's way of answering the question has raised eyebrows. Some regional websites that reported the incident, raised a question on what was so offensive that John had reacted in that way. John Abraham, was earlier quizzed regarding the box office clash of his movie Attack with , NTR-starrer RRR. John's cold reply to that question was discussed among fans as well.